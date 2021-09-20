To the Editor: On Tuesday we have an opportunity to make a positive change for our city. We can alternate out the positions of the aldermen at large by replacing the current members with two new people who have demonstrated a lifetime of dedication to this city.
I'm so pleased that my old friend, June Trisciani, has made the decision to run. Her continuing efforts to work for Manchester are simply part of her fabric. June is a successful, private business owner who has a long history of working for the city in a variety of ways. She knows Manchester and she makes it a point to know the people who live here. There is no doubt in my mind that she is the best person for the job of alderman at large and I can't wait to vote for her on Tuesday.
Ironically, the second person I am voting for is also someone who grew up in the south end of Manchester. Dan Goonan has clearly made an impact on this city by being the top leader of our fire department and serving on a number of committees that are beneficial to helping all of our residents. He knows this city and the people that live here.
We are so lucky to have two people so invested that they want to be part of the best kind of change for Manchester. Consider them when voting on Tuesday. We couldn't ask for better.