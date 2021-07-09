NH’s abortion crackdown
To the Editor: Make no mistake, the restrictions on abortion and forfeiting federal aid for reproductive health care included in the budget are yet more knocks to women with limited means.
These changes will force those with the fewest resources to pay for medically unnecessary ultrasounds.
In addition, new restrictions force women to carry a fetus to term even when the fetus is not viable. This is barbaric treatment.
Well-off women will always have avenues for safe abortions. This budget targets poor women’s bodies and access to affordable health care.
TONYA ANGWIN
Brockton Street, Manchester