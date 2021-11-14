To the Editor: Part of the reason people are losing faith in state government is, no doubt, how the Free Staters are creating lousiness and the GOP “centrists” (however few) are enabling it.
The no-government-is-good-government mentality of the Free Staters is not just dangerous — it’s plain old selfish. Selfishness is not an American virtue.
Where I am in the northern part of the state, people want to participate in the public dialogue about how we can be better, more inclusive, and more open to substantive debate. I suppose that’s true in the southern part of the state, too. The difference: We here in the north don’t get the same opportunity to participate in that public discussion. A perfect example of this is with the committee appointed to think about the maps for redistricting. Unless I’m mistaken, there was not one member on the committee who was from the northern part of the state. Doesn’t that seem unfair? Unwise?
And those members who served didn’t seem to spend time learning how this county works, how it interacts, how it flows. There are some examples in the Carroll County maps that are plain flummoxing. Putting two towns together, for instance, that barely touch and do not even have a road that connects them?
When Speaker Sherman Packard chose not to ensure geographic diversity, he successfully brought about a stunningly silly map that makes no sense here. Worse than that, it doesn’t promote any sense of common purpose for the people. That’s just lousy leadership.