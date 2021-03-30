GOP can pass budget without appeasing their extremists
To the Editor: I am a Democrat so I don’t necessarily know what will be in the budget that will be debated by the House on April 7. But I would still like to express three very specific concerns.
The “budget trailer” bill HB 2 incorporates the entirety of the ridiculous bill HB 544, aimed against a fictional bugaboo called “Critical Race Theory,” defined so broadly as to ban all efforts to combat racism or any other form of bigotry.
HB 2 also includes a proposal whereby a state of emergency would automatically expire after 21 days unless the House and Senate convened to vote to to continue it. If this had been the law on March 13, 2020, the House and Senate would have had to meet in person sometime in the first half of April 2020, which would have been unsafe, and also impossible.
Finally, there is an abortion “gag-rule” provision, which would shut down every reproductive health facility in the state.
The Republican leadership needs 200 votes out of 398 to pass a budget, so they are trying to please about 30 or so extreme right wingers (out of 212 Republicans.) There is an alternative path, however: they could propose a budget that the 186 Democrats could actually vote for. It is theoretically possible to pass a budget with just 14 Republican votes.
I urge the House Republicans to put together a bipartisan budget that is devoid of culture war nonsense and that sticks to the real dollars and cents issues.
REP. TIMOTHY HORRIGAN
Durham