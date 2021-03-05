Being an old (75 years old) political junky, I have observed over the years how little things have changed in Washington D.C.
Lately, various Republican politicians have complained about the· nationat-deficit. -Well, they
have memories of convenience. Every Republican Presidents since Ronald Reagan have given big tax breaks to the wealthy and major corporations at the expense of the middle class, the working class, and the elderly. This alleged "trickle down" economics have never trickled down!
When the Democrats hold office, suddenly the Republicans complain about the deficit when
they are the ones who have brought the deficit to its height through their economic policies
due to the aforementioned tax breaks and unfunded wars. They encourage businesses to move overseas, plus so much more serving their own agendas and wealth. FACT CHECK IT!!
Neither party has tried to correct the tax laws that would enable a monetary recovery for the above affected classes.
In closing, I guess our representatives in government would have to pay more taxes by helping those in need rather than reap the rewards of their endeavors by lining their pockets and those of the wealthy, etc.