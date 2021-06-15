GOP willing to spend, won’t tax to pay for infrastructure
To the Editor: Donald Trump held more than a dozen “Infrastructure Weeks” yet delivered on none of them because his own party was unwilling to raise a dime in taxes to pay for roads and bridges. That has not changed.
The GOP senators have offered to spend $500 billion to $1.2 trillion on infrastructure, but have flat out refused to support any tax increases to pay for it. In short, these senators, including Maine’s Susan Collins, are pro-deficits and anti-balanced budgets. The time has come to stop calling Republicans fiscal conservatives. They are not.
WALTER HAMILTON
Mariette Drive, Portsmouth