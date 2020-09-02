Gordon Humphrey is right on one count
To the Editor: Sorry Gordon Humphrey, but you are missing what is really going to happen when Joe Biden becomes president. Joe may be a nice guy, but he is no leader and he has no vision for the future. He “goes with the flow” as seen by his recent policy reversals and his move hard left to accommodate the vocal activists in his party. As president, he will be weak, a puppet in place to be further manipulated while the hard left takes control of our political and economic system. If you think Donald Trump is nasty, wait until Ms. Kamala Harris assumes power.
But Gordon, you are indeed correct that “…this election is a battle for the soul of our nation.”
JULIAN SLUSKONIS
Highview Terrace
Manchester