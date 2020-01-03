‘Gov. Nice Guy’
To the Editor: A number of recent letters in New Hampshire’s newspapers have suggested that Governor Sununu is a “good guy” who likes kids and cares about the environment. His veto decisions of this past summer, however, point to the big difference between the governor we see at “feel good” events and the governor whose vetoes belie the image he projects.
He might be nice to small kids but he vetoed bills that would increase the likelihood that those kids go to schools that are gun free or that the families of those kids have access to real family medical leave. He claims to be concerned about our environment but he vetoed a bill to increase net metering limits. He talks about the fairness of our elections but vetoed a bipartisan bill to increase the likelihood that our representatives aren’t coming from districts that are “rigged” by the political party that controls the state legislature.
Regretfully, there is a big difference between the way Mr. Sununu acts in the corner office and the way he acts with a group of children. I appreciate his “nice guy-ness.” However, we need governors who support legislation that improves the lives of the people they smile at; not governors who talk about being concerned but then veto legislation that would show that the concern is real.
DAVID CAWLEY
Concord