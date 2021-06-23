Hassan’s China strategy is more government
To the Editor: In her “Outcompeting China” op-ed Sen. Maggie Hassan proposed solutions — sadly in conjunction with Republicans — that is government, government, and more government.
I suggest the following instead:
Balance the budget. We currently spend over $300 billion in interest payments every year, which could be used to bolster state industry and balance their budget.
Promote energy exploration while allowing coal export facilities on the West Coast — making China dependent on us.
Revoke the visa of any Chinese national doing research in a sensitive area and ban Chinese research funding in the U.S. and U.S. research funding in China.
Allow us to impose the same requirements on Chinese products and businesses in the U.S. that they impose on ours.
Ban importation of any product that utilizes stolen intellectual property or that is made with slave labor, and heavily fine any U.S. company that uses slave labor in manufacturing.
Ban the listing of Chinese government owned or controlled businesses on all U.S. stock exchanges.
Do the opposite of what Democrats propose and instead cut business, personal, and investment taxes to allow a freer flow of capital and the rebuilding of our manufacturing base.
If you are serious about STEM jobs then suspend the H-B1 visa program so that U.S. citizens are no longer displaced by immigrants in employment.
Publicly excoriate any U.S. citizen or business that puts China’s interests above our own (Hear that NBA, Facebook, Google, Twitter?) and deny them or sever contracts with the U.S. government.
ANDREW KOHLHOFER
Fremont