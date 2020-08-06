Governor was right to allow race to go on
To the Editor: Over the weekend, Governor Chris Sununu attended and welcomed fans to the NASCAR race at New Hampshire Motor Speedway. While this was one of the largest events that has been held in New England since the pandemic began, it appears that the venue handled the COVID-19 precautions exceptionally well.
Helicopter images from various media outlets showed a very socially-distanced crowd in the grandstands. I’m sure it was not difficult for fans to distance themselves; the venue only had approximately 12,000 fans arrive with a normal capacity of 76,000 seats. Additionally, the venue required fans to wear masks when moving around and to get their temperatures taken.
On Friday, one of the governor’s political opponents politicized his decision to allow the NASCAR race to move forward because a “…mask requirement is long overdue.” It’s a shame some politicians feel the need to criticize an event when its organizers have gone above and beyond to ensure fans remain safe. Also, the event is a milestone to accepting the “new normal,” whereby individuals can attend events and go out safely, following the necessary precautions to prevent the spread of illness.
Governor Sununu’s decision to let the race go forward at this time was the correct one. New Hampshire has been handling the crisis very well compared to other states across the country because the governor has opened industries up at the right times with the right set of standards. This event was no different.
BILL BRYANT
Bow