Granite State can be proud of Sen. Hassan
To the Editor: I just want to make sure all have the opportunity to realize what a great independent senator we have here in Maggie Hassan.
If you’re a Democrat or a Republican, you can be proud of the independence she so often shows. Recently, when informed by the Northeast POW/MIA Network on behalf of so many veterans who noticed and cared, that the POW flag had been removed from atop the White House, she and her staff answered the call and appealed to President Joe Biden to right this wrong.
A small feat to some, but for hundreds of thousands around this nation it was a wonderful deed. Thank you senator for caring from the Northeast POW/MIA Network.
BOB JONES
Meredith