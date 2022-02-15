To the Editor: When I made the difficult decision to step away from my elected position on the Manchester School Board to focus on my family and my health, I made a promise to remain engaged and make a difference in the community I care so deeply about. I ran for the school board position because I believe every student deserves to receive a quality education and be provided the resources they need to succeed in life. During my time on the board, I worked diligently to deliver on that promise and I’m grateful for the support our city continues to receive from Governor Chris Sununu.
Sununu has made providing a quality education the cornerstone of his administration and has worked tirelessly throughout this pandemic to ensure students, teachers, and administrators have access to the tools and resources they need. During his tenure as governor, Chris Sununu has helped secure more state and federal resources to help our local schools than any time in history. As a mom and Manchester resident, I am grateful for that continued commitment.
To the Editor: Do your elected representatives care what you think? With maps currently proposed for NH’s House, Senate and Executive Council Districts, elected representatives won’t have to care. These maps keep districts safe for incumbents. No competition -- no need to care!