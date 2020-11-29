To the Editor: Running for office is hard. Running for governor against an incumbent son of a governor is very hard. And running against millions of dollars in false and misleading ads from corporate special interests — all in the middle of a public health and economic crisis where the incumbent is on TV almost daily — gives “hard” a whole new meaning. But nobody said democracy would be easy.
This Thanksgiving season, I’m thankful for Sen. Dan Feltes, the Democratic nominee for governor, whose years of public service passing landmark legislation to expand healthcare, improve public education, combat climate change, and support working families will stand the test of time. Dan never backed down from any task, no matter how hard. More than any other legislator I have seen over decades of advocacy in Concord, Dan did the hard work and got meaningful things done for the people of New Hampshire. His bills were invariably pragmatic and bipartisan, based on data instead of ideology. His focus on working families, as a father who worked his way through college and turned down corporate law jobs to fight for access to healthcare and housing for working poor people, never wavered.
Now more than ever, as the Covid crisis rages and hundreds of Granite Staters face hunger and homelessness on our streets, we need positive and empathetic leaders like Dan in public office. Here’s hoping that the governor and state legislature will take public service seriously and apply Dan’s standard of putting working families first when it matters most. What’s more, I hope the thousands of grassroots supporters who powered Dan’s campaign will join me in calling him back into leadership and holding all our leaders accountable, regardless of position or party. Democracy demands nothing less.
DAN WEEKS
