Letter: Grateful for the support Nov 27, 2022 43 min ago Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Grateful for the supportTo the Editor: We Democratic candidates for state representative offer a heartfelt, “Thank you.”Thank you to the people and entities who contributed to our campaigns.Thank you to all the people who worked tirelessly on our behalf.Thank you to the public-spirited organizations who honored us with their endorsements.Thank you to the Weare and Goffstown Democratic Committees, who provided us with every manner of support.Thank you to our families and friends who stood by us through three stressful months.And above all, thank you to the more than 1,500 voters in Weare and more than 3,300 in Goffstown who came out on a cold election day to cast their votes for a brighter future.We ran a civil, respectful, fact-based campaign that we can all be proud of. We trust we have laid a foundation for forward-thinking candidates to build on starting in 2024.Thank you.WILLIAM POLITTWeare Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Tuesday, November 22, 2022 Letter: Trump run means another loss for GOP Trump run will mean another loss for GOP Letter: Tired of bipartisan failure of leadership Tired of the bipartisan failure of leadership Letter: Support school choice and public schools Support school choice and our public schools Monday, November 21, 2022 Letter: Clean sweep in District 30 Clean sweep in District 30 Letter: Rights come with duties including avoiding abortions Rights come with duties Letter: Lessons from Ukraine war Lessons from Ukraine war Sunday, November 20, 2022 Letter: Right To Know Law win ‘Right To Know’ victory Letter: Gun control bias was apparent in column Gun control bias was apparent in column Friday, November 18, 2022 Letter: Dems beat the alternative Dems beat alternative Letter: Reader sees Ukrainian ploy in missile strike Ukraine has a motive Load more {{flag}} {{title}} {{byline}} 1 min to consume {{summary}} Most Popular Letter: Trump run means another loss for GOP Letter: Ty Gagne's accounts should give hikers pause Letter: Support school choice and public schools Letter: Tired of bipartisan failure of leadership Letter: Rights come with duties including avoiding abortions Letter: Support NH farms before they all vanish Letter: Clean sweep in District 30 Letter: Lessons from Ukraine war Letter: First shots of Revolution Letter: Why did Sununu OK Paxlovid, block Ivermectin? Editorial Cartoon: Steve Kelley Editorial Cartoon: Chip Bok Editorial Cartoon: Gary Varvel Editorial Cartoon: Dale Neseman Editorial Cartoon: Steve Breen Editorial Cartoon: Chip Bok Follow this section Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Syndicated Columns Sunday, November 27, 2022 Jonah Goldberg: Republicans want to win -- and Trump's now a loser David Harsanyi: The GOP's Hunter Biden probe is legit Patrick Hynes: Dems reclaim election denier mantle from Trump Friday, November 25, 2022 John Stossel: Thanksgiving lessons Wednesday, November 23, 2022 +2 A DAY OF THANKSGIVING Load more {{title}} 1 min to consume Union Leader Newsletters Yes No Daily Headlines Yes No Breaking News Yes No Weekend Top 10 Top upcoming NH events. Yes No Business Now Because time is money. NH 365 Yes No Yes No Queen City Survival Guide Weekly look at Manchester life. Yes No Out of Range Monthly outdoor guide. I acknowledge having read the Union Leader’s Privacy Policy. Yes* SUBMIT