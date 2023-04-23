To the Editor:  PFAS (poly- and per- fluoroalkyl substances) are a family of over 15,000 different synthetic chemicals that have a variety of uses including stain and water repelling properties, but unfortunately of the more than 100 chemicals that have been studied, all are very toxic and none of them break down in the environment, giving them the nickname "forever chemicals".

Some of the known hazards include being carcinogenic, affecting the liver and kidneys, increasing cholesterol levels and contributing to type II diabetes. Unfortunately, they are also identified as a contaminant of concern in drinking water in New Hampshire by the state Department of Health and Human Services.

Friday, April 21, 2023
Thursday, April 20, 2023
Wednesday, April 19, 2023
Tuesday, April 18, 2023