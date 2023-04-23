To the Editor: PFAS (poly- and per- fluoroalkyl substances) are a family of over 15,000 different synthetic chemicals that have a variety of uses including stain and water repelling properties, but unfortunately of the more than 100 chemicals that have been studied, all are very toxic and none of them break down in the environment, giving them the nickname "forever chemicals".
Some of the known hazards include being carcinogenic, affecting the liver and kidneys, increasing cholesterol levels and contributing to type II diabetes. Unfortunately, they are also identified as a contaminant of concern in drinking water in New Hampshire by the state Department of Health and Human Services.
The most headline-grabbing story of PFAS contamination in New Hampshire is from the Saint-Gobain Performance Plastics facility in Merrimack, but contamination has occurred in drinking water supplies in all our counties. These chemicals have been in use for more than 20 years but have not been regulated.
Fortunately, the Environmental Protection Agency has announced it will be regulating six PFAS chemicals in public water supplies. The proposed regulations are quite stringent -- more so than the state's current PFAS limitation -- and should improve the health of all. The public comment period for this regulation is 60 days long and is occurring now through May 30th. Please support clean drinking water and submit a comment by visiting this website bit.ly/41OrEDr.