To the Editor: What a great story about the $700,000 Nature Conservancy plan for the expansion of the Cedar Swamp trail system! However, it was very disappointing to see the head of the local NAACP make this a story about race.
James McKim is cited four times with three explicit references to race and one reference implying race. Mr. McKim is out of touch with New Hampshire. He’s out of touch with those who contribute to such projects as this one. Doesn’t he want them on his side? Instead, McKim is alienating and driving away the folks to whom one would think he would want to build bridges. Terrible things are not happening in the woods of New Hampshire to people of color, no one of color is denied access nor intimidated into not partaking of nature here. That has not happened to Mr. McKim’s children, nor his siblings, nor his parents or grandparents.
In fact, the AMC leader of our first hike in the Swamp more than 15 years ago was a Black man named Jim. So no one is working to exclude people of color from the experience of nature here. That is the real world of New Hampshire. To “win friends and influence people” drop the race-centered, divisive narrative that does not reflect what the Nature Conservancy and our state are all about.