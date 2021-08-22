Letter: Greatest observation about COVID pandemic Aug 22, 2021 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Greatest observation about COVID pandemicTo the Editor: A wise reader’s response to an excellent New York Times article on Aug. 18 titled “The School Culture Wars — ‘You Have Brought Division to Us’ ” by Sarah Mervosh and Giulia Heyward:“COVID-19: It started as a virus and mutated into an IQ test.”HERB MOYERExeter Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Thursday, August 19, 2021 Letter: Hassan would you believe she embraces bipartisanship Hassan would have you believe she ‘s bipartisan Letter: Visit to cemetery was a lesson in pandemic's horror Visit to cemetery a lesson in horror of past pandemic Letter: Afghanistan mess resulted from Trump dealmaking Afghanistan mess was hand that Trump dealt Letter: What honors will Taliban confer on the Donald? What honors will Taliban bestow on the Donald? Letter: Mixed feelings watch Taliban take over Afghanistan Mixed feelings as Taliban takes over Afghanistan Tuesday, August 17, 2021 Letter: New Hampshire hospitals put price transparency first NH hospitals are putting price transparency first Sunday, August 15, 2021 Letter: Rules for thee, not for me are hypocrisy Rules for thee, but not for me are hypocrisy Letter: Statements attributed to me weren't mine Statements attributed to me weren’t mine Saturday, August 14, 2021 Letter: State budget saves taxpayers $1B over decade State budget saves $1B Friday, August 13, 2021 Letter: Safeguard our freedoms by reminding government of its job Emergency powers Load more {{flag}} {{title}} {{byline}} 1 min to consume {{summary}} Most Popular Letter: New Hampshire hospitals put price transparency first Letter: Rules for thee, not for me are hypocrisy Letter: Nobody wants to go swimming with fecal bacteria Letter: Statements attributed to me weren't mine Letter: Hassan would you believe she embraces bipartisanship Letter: Afghanistan mess resulted from Trump dealmaking Letter: Mixed feelings watch Taliban take over Afghanistan Letter: Shame on the paper for article and cartoon Letter: Visit to cemetery was a lesson in pandemic's horror Letter: Vaccine shaming is the new low we've sunk to Editorial Cartoon: Mallard Fillmore Follow this section Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Syndicated Columns Sunday, August 22, 2021 Patrick J. Buchanan: Aftermath of an Afghanistan debacle Patrick Hynes: Let’s speculate recklessly about 2022 Wednesday, August 18, 2021 Garrison Keillor: A suddenly older man scans life's romance Patrick J. Buchanan: U.S. embraces a diversity China dears Sunday, August 15, 2021 Patrick J. Buchanan: Who lost America's longest war? Load more {{title}} 1 min to consume Union Leader Newsletters Yes No Daily Headlines Yes No Breaking News Yes No Weekend Top 10 Top upcoming NH events. Yes No Business Now Because time is money. NH 365 Yes No Yes No Queen City Survival Guide Weekly look at Manchester life. Yes No Out of Range Monthly outdoor guide. I acknowledge having read the Union Leader’s Privacy Policy. Yes* SUBMIT