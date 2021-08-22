Greatest observation about COVID pandemic

To the Editor: A wise reader’s response to an excellent New York Times article on Aug. 18 titled “The School Culture Wars — ‘You Have Brought Division to Us’ ” by Sarah Mervosh and Giulia Heyward:

“COVID-19: It started as a virus and mutated into an IQ test.”

HERB MOYER

Exeter

