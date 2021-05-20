Green Meadows letter left out more than a little
To the Editor: In a letter to the Editor on April 7, 2021, Tom Farrelly from Rye claimed the residents of Hudson voted for the change in zoning that allowed 50-foot-tall buildings to be built on the Green Meadow Golf Course. Yet, there was never a mention of Green Meadow on any ballot seen by the public. The only thing mentioned was the zoning, not a specific piece of property.
What Tom from Rye failed to mention was his role in all of this. You see, Tom is a realtor and was intimately involved in getting that zoning changed. He was approached by Hudson’s former town planner as to how to attract businesses to Hudson. Changing the building height was the solution he came up with. And in doing so, that attracted what will be the Hudson Logistics Center to be proposed.
Tom from Rye also fails to mention in his letter that he is a realtor whose firm stands to do well from the sale of this property. But, why be so forthcoming with the truth?
SCOTT WADE
Hudson