To the Editor: We are all grieving again after recent massacres, especially for the children and targets of hate.
Our children, church, synagogue and mosque worshipers, shoppers, all of us should not have to fear that we’ll be the next victims.
Every country has criminals, domestic abusers, people who are suicidal, racial supremacists and gender-identity haters, and some mentally ill people who are psychotic. But only in American do we have such a high degree of killings by guns.
No civilian needs military-style, armor-penetrating, human flesh-tearing, high-capacity guns. Universal background checks (including at gun shows and private sales) and a reasonable waiting period make sense. Most Americans agree on that I believe.
Can laws keep guns out of the hands of all the wrong people? Certainly not. But isn’t saving some lives better than doing nothing? We know that traffic lights do not prevent all traffic deaths yet they save many lives. Most people don’t question that limiting some of our driving freedom saves lives, right?
I think that public servants should be responsive to citizen majorities, not beholden to big donors from corporate gun manufacturers and their lobby groups.
Please tell Governor Chris Sununu and your state representatives and senators not to wait for the next mass murderer or spouse killer to deal with guns.
I’ll grieve if once again our elected officials do nothing more than grieve and pray and tell us they care more about “freedom” than our lives. Amen!
