Guilty party

To the Editor:

The Chinese Communist Party

Enriches itself heartlessly.

Chinese people denied their rest;

Most sadly Uighurs in the west.

I say this in my poverty;

Let’s cut ties with the CCP!

Some of you with tons of money

Won’t think I’m the least bit funny.

I guarantee I’m serious.

These dudes are deleterious.

They want us all dead and destroyed.

Their tactics have been long deployed.

Good Lord! Where is our common sense?

We’ve been played with evil pretense;

Sucking jobs from our great nation

At board members’ invitations.

DAVID PROULX

Ashland

