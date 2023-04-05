Trump is guilty until he can be proven innocent

To the Editor: On Donald Trump’s indictment, former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi recently Tweeted, “No one is above the law, and everyone has the right to a trial to prove innocence.” Let that sink in, it should chill everyone to the bone.

