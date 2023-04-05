To the Editor: On Donald Trump’s indictment, former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi recently Tweeted, “No one is above the law, and everyone has the right to a trial to prove innocence.” Let that sink in, it should chill everyone to the bone.
Could the former third in line for the presidency actually believe that the presumption of innocence is not “undoubted law” that “lies at the foundation of our criminal law” as ruled by Justice Lewis Powell in Taylor v. Kentucky?
As a country, we are on perilous ground. In the mass hysteria of 1693 Salem, Massachusetts, 19 people accused of witchcraft were executed because they couldn’t prove their innocence. That was as bad as it gets.
To be fair, no one is calling for executions of political opponents. But look around the world and read history, it has and does happen still. Back in the Bill Clinton impeachment era, I was a registered Republican who vehemently opposed that proceeding. Regardless of how I felt about President Clinton, it was bad for our country that I love.
Today amid the mass hysteria about half our population is giddy about making a mockery of our rule of law to seek retribution against someone they hate because they have the power to do so … now. What happens when the other 50% are in power?
For the good of our country, our children and our future, we must put a stop to this. Let the free people decide by voting!