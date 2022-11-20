To the Editor: On Nov. 14, a front page, above the fold headline concerned a resident of Manchester, Mr. Patrick Murphy, whose front door was kicked in three times by vandals. The story was largely straightforward and descriptive of the problems he is having in pursuit of justice for the perpetrator. The perpetrator has been identified and located yet prosecution is problematic. That is not the point of my letter.
In the closing paragraphs, The Union Leader transformed the entire tone of this article into a naked, extremely liberally biased gun control screed with the perpetrator potentially becoming the victim.
Including the fact that Mr. Murphy, being an intelligent and respectable person, is also a championship marksman, you cast him as a potential murderer unable to control his emotions. The fact that he is an accomplished marksman has absolutely zero relevance to this incident whatsoever and exposed the writer and the editor as leftist rumor-mongers.
The mere mention of this fact negated any neutral credibility the author and the editor may have garnered to that point.
Furthermore, it is reprehensible that the statement “…where anyone can load the bullets of anger…and kill wantonly” was used in reference to Mr. Murphy. This type of garbage reporting exposes your agenda beyond that of a free press. This description was irrelevant to this article, dangerous, unnecessary, hurtful and potentially actionable.
This is an example of intellectual dishonesty that is not worthy of the Union Leader. You should be ashamed. You owe Mr. Murphy an apology.
To the Editor: Referencing the article in the November 15 Union Leader about the ATV crash. First, these Massachusetts people come up here and trash our state by riding on closed trails. Second, ATV riders everywhere think they can ride those things any place they please, any time they want,…