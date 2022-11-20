Gun control bias was apparent in column

To the Editor: On Nov. 14, a front page, above the fold headline concerned a resident of Manchester, Mr. Patrick Murphy, whose front door was kicked in three times by vandals. The story was largely straightforward and descriptive of the problems he is having in pursuit of justice for the perpetrator. The perpetrator has been identified and located yet prosecution is problematic. That is not the point of my letter.

Friday, November 18, 2022
Thursday, November 17, 2022

Letter: Bill ATV rider who crashed to send a message

To the Editor: Referencing the article in the November 15 Union Leader about the ATV crash. First, these Massachusetts people come up here and trash our state by riding on closed trails. Second, ATV riders everywhere think they can ride those things any place they please, any time they want,…

Wednesday, November 16, 2022
Tuesday, November 15, 2022
Monday, November 14, 2022