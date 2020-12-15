Gun control lawmakers punish the law-abiding
To the Editor: Jim O’Connell, a Manchester at-large school board member, embraces a moral perversion. He seeks to ban firearms from schools. He claims he’s concerned about “the idiots and yahoos who carry their firearm in their sweatpants waistband...”
But a total ban on carrying firearms in schools affects the vast majority of firearm owners who are responsible. It is the essence of moral perversion to treat the law-abiding person the same as a criminal. That moral perversion underpins gun control.
Felons may not lawfully own any firearm or ammunition. In many states, a law-abiding persons’ capacity to own firearms and/or ammunition also is severely restricted.
Mr. O’Connell should remove himself to a state wherein those who make laws share his moral perversion, rather than seeking to implant such in New Hampshire.
In 2019, New Hampshire became the second-safest state in the U.S., displacing Vermont. See the FBI publication, “Crime in the United States — 2019”, Table 4. Governor Chris Sununu was right to veto the nasty and repressive “gun control” bills that came to his desk.
Those who embrace gun control should go to Massachusetts, which has many nasty and repressive gun control laws. At least since 2001, Massachusetts has had an incidence of violent crime at least twice that of New Hampshire.
It is a paradox that Massachusetts, despite having so many top universities, for over a century has produced so many public policy-makers who are morally blind.
JAY SIMKIN
Cabot Drive, Nashua