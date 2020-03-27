Gun is more than a tool
To the Editor: A gun is not just a tool. An axe, a knife, a bat, a chainsaw, yes, they are all tools, even dynamite, and yes, they can all be used as weapons. They have a dual purpose.
Every improvement, every gun’s evolution, has been to increase its killing zone, its accuracy, distance, volume...with less recoil to reduce the fatigue of the user. There is no other use for a gun. We live in a lawless world. It’s not getting more lawless. It’s always been lawless. And people do have the right to defend themselves.
I could say that no one really needs an “assault” rifle, that no sportsman needs the ability to empty a high capacity magazine at a 150-pound deer, and some other hopefully reasonable person could say otherwise. We would probably both yearn for peace and compassion and old age.
I admit that I have held a well-crafted firearm with a gleam in my eyes. It just elevates a person, like sitting on a horse. Oh yeah, let’s go make some noise! Let’s go show what killers we could be if we had to!
I doubt that anyone could argue that the world wouldn’t be a better place without any guns at all. From whatever angle, when we sit down to find some compromise, as we always do, isn’t it rather silly to start with the assertion that guns are just tools?
MARC WOODS
Londonderry