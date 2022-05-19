To the Editor: As an American with a federally recognized disability in the form of a mental illness, I want the legal right to own a gun. If I’m not mistaken, I don’t currently have that legal right, despite that right being guaranteed to me by the Second Amendment to the U.S. Constitution.
As a believer who aspires to follow the nonviolent example set by Lord Jesus the Christ — an example which I believe is still relevant today — I don’t own any guns and I have no desire to own any guns.
Nonetheless, I would like to have the legal right to own a gun, because I, for one, strongly, yet respectfully, disagree with the stigmatizing belief that I, as a person with a medical diagnosis of a mental illness, am more violence-prone, just because I have a mental illness.
If, in fact, statistical evidence clearly shows that people with mental illness are not more violence-prone than people without mental illness, as I believe to be the case, then why can’t gun control legislation, including required background checks for gun sales, simply leave out the concern about mental illness altogether?
I, for one, believe it’s high time we Americans stop perpetuating institutionalized stigma in the name of safety.
Stigma must be eliminated, after all, as it ruins lives by preventing people from seeking proper mental health care. Surely, we can do better than that.