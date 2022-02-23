To the Editor: I grew up in Hampstead, attending both the Hampstead Central and Middle Schools. After college, my wife and I purchased my childhood home from my parents. We saw the value of a good school system and enjoyed the great community feel of my hometown.
I was fortunate enough to have attended Hampstead schools at a time when the community saw the need to update the existing infrastructure. Though I was too young to understand politics, I now think about the people who voted YES to putting the best interests of the town’s children first when the student population was growing. I’m sure some voted YES although they didn’t have children that would benefit directly.
Now, we have come full circle. Our Central School is in desperate need of updating and our student population is back on the rise.
Even though both of my children attend Hampstead Middle School, I see the value of the plan for the entire town. Article 2 creates taxpayer value with an ROI for the town through lower operating costs and the ability to bring more kids back into the building. This will also create more revenue opportunities for the future. This current plan costs less than $34 per month per household on average.
Article 2 will solve forecasted population growth needs for 30-plus years and create a safe, healthy, secure learning environment that will benefit our community for many years to come.
I urge Hampstead voters to vote YES on Article 2 March 8th.