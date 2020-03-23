To the Editor: In these uncertain times, I am so pleased we have a solid leader as our governor, who is willing to make the difficult, yet appropriate, actions to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Did I want to go out on St. Patrick’s Day? Yes, but I’ll be able to celebrate with many friends and loved ones when this is all behind us.

Maintaining social distancing during this is the key to flattening the curve and preventing a bigger crisis on our hands.

I was happy to see many restaurants sell out of their take-out corned beef dinners and I truly appreciate that when Granite Staters are tested, we find ways to rise above the crisis.

I am hopeful for the eventual end to this era, and I look forward to being able to collectively get beyond this current crisis. We are not typically judged by what is happening when times are good; we are judged as a society when times get tough. Seeing people organize charity drives, buying gift cards to their favorite bars and restaurants, and ordering takeout instead of eating out ensures our small businesses and service employees have the resources needed to get through this time.

Through all of this, I am grateful for Governor Chris Sununu’s leadership in handling this COVID-19 outbreak. We will overcome this and we are all lucky we have him leading us at the moment.

Rep. Fred Doucette

Salem

Sunday, March 22, 2020
Friday, March 20, 2020
Letters to the Editor

Letter: Don't point fingers, solve problems

  • Updated

To the Editor: I find that New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, in my opinion, is just finger pointing when he criticizes the rapid response the Trump Administration is taking to combat coronavirus. I fear that were Hilliary Clinton or another run-of-the-mill politician in office, they’d still be run…

Thursday, March 19, 2020
Wednesday, March 18, 2020
Tuesday, March 17, 2020
Monday, March 16, 2020
Letters to the Editor

Letter: No virtue in disposing of the unborn

To the Editor: While watching Sen. Chuck Schumer of New York standing in front of the U.S. Supreme Court building in support of a pro-choice rally where he threatened conservative justices - even stating "That they will pay the price" if they rule in favor of abortion restrictions - behind h…

Saturday, March 14, 2020