To the Editor: In these uncertain times, I am so pleased we have a solid leader as our governor, who is willing to make the difficult, yet appropriate, actions to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Did I want to go out on St. Patrick’s Day? Yes, but I’ll be able to celebrate with many friends and loved ones when this is all behind us.
Maintaining social distancing during this is the key to flattening the curve and preventing a bigger crisis on our hands.
I was happy to see many restaurants sell out of their take-out corned beef dinners and I truly appreciate that when Granite Staters are tested, we find ways to rise above the crisis.
I am hopeful for the eventual end to this era, and I look forward to being able to collectively get beyond this current crisis. We are not typically judged by what is happening when times are good; we are judged as a society when times get tough. Seeing people organize charity drives, buying gift cards to their favorite bars and restaurants, and ordering takeout instead of eating out ensures our small businesses and service employees have the resources needed to get through this time.
Through all of this, I am grateful for Governor Chris Sununu’s leadership in handling this COVID-19 outbreak. We will overcome this and we are all lucky we have him leading us at the moment.
Rep. Fred Doucette
Salem