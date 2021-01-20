Hard to empathize with homeless who litter
To the Editor: As I was going to work early this morning I came upon two examples of people residing under the Amoskeag bridge. They were walking down from Elm Street with their carts and wagons full of junk that they probably searched yards near and far all night for. After they discard what they don’t want they make huge piles that they don’t worry about because our city will pay for workers to clean after them. Then it starts all over again. I’ve had about enough, let’s end this bull!
SAMY DAGHIR
Riverview Place, Manchester