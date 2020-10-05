Who would have been the better leader?
To the Editor: I’m not usually one to cry over spilled milk, but in the case of coronavirus it’s hard not to imagine a much better outcome if Joe Biden had been our president in January because he has an actual capacity to care about people. Joe would have given us a heads-up about this thing and the opportunity to take precautions, stay home, cancel trips, wear masks and start to deep clean.
Instead, I blithely got aboard plane headed to Florida on March 5th, where I spent a week, shoulder to shoulder with people in restaurants and packed car shows. This president risked my life because he didn’t care about me. He cares about money and power, and that leaves all of us on our own without leadership. Donald Trump had access to the best information and expertise and he chose to leave us defenseless and in the dark. And where he did lead, he only led us astray with his lies. We need a new administration that will put us — “We the people” — first and lead us away from danger and not straight toward it.
SUSAN JENKINS
Atkinson