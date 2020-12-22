Harm reduction is about more than providing clean syringes
To the Editor: The New Hampshire Harm Reduction Coalition offers a needle exchange (also called “syringe services”) every Sunday afternoon from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Veterans Park. Some have raised concerns about this service.
The issues associated with the harm reduction movement are complex enough that I won’t try to address them comprehensively in a brief letter. I will note that harm reduction has a robust evidence base as to its effectiveness in diminishing some of the negative ramifications of substance misuse. Hospitalizations for endocarditis go down, for example, when syringe services are offered in a community, as do HIV infection rates.
It’s also worth noting the HRC service is not simply a syringe giveaway; it is a touchpoint for connection with needed services, including substance misuse treatment, recovery support, and medical services.
At the same time, those who raise concerns about a safe, welcoming environment for individuals and families in public spaces deserve to be heard.
So, I’m advocating for ongoing dialogue between harm reduction entities, and public officials and private citizens with concerns — dialogue which includes openness to listen to all sides of the issues, and to work to effective compromise.
MIKE BRADLEY
Hillsborough