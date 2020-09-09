Harris words undermine importance of vaccine

To the Editor: Just when you thought that the ideals of the Democratic presidential and vice-presidential candidates support could not get any more terrifying, this past Saturday Kamala Harris was quoted as saying that she might refuse a vaccination for COVID-19 because “I would not trust Donald Trump.”

So here we have a vice presidential candidate basically telling the American public not to trust the COVID-19 vaccine when it is made available.

If one needed more reason not to trust the judgment of the Democratic ticket, look no further.

CHRISTOPHER FREIBERGER

Silver Street, Manchester

