To the Editor: In my first term in office, Governor Chris Sununu vetoed 79 bills. Prior to this session, the most vetoes over a two-year period was 28 by then Governor John Lynch. By contrast Governor Sununu vetoed 7 bills in his first term. The vast majority of these were not controversial, some merely housekeeping bills.
New Hampshire voters expect their elected officials to work across party lines. Like Governor Sununu, Governors Shaheen, Lynch, and Hassan all served with a legislature controlled by the other party. While they all worked across the aisle to implement the will of the voters, Governor Sununu has served only as a partisan roadblock by smashing veto records this term. Well over half the bills that he rejected had bipartisan support in the legislature.
On September 16th, Veto Override Day, I will don my mask, go to the Whittemore Center, and sit for several hours where I expect not one veto will be overridden. Checks and balances are important, but what Governor Sununu has done by his indiscriminate and, at times, petty use of the veto pen, and what his party has done to support it, is nothing more than rule by autocracy.
I don't think that is what the people of New Hampshire voted for in 2018. For things to change, the electorate needs to educate themselves to what is happening and then decide if they want another 2 years of the same. If not, they must vote for change.
SHERRY DUTZY
Swart Terrace, Nashua