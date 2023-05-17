Has St. Anselm deviated from its mission as Catholic college?
To the Editor: After reading the article “St. A’s officials ‘deeply troubled’ by Trump’s remarks at forum”, it occurred to me that if the college is going to be “deeply troubled” by things that are said in a public forum by a political candidate, perhaps the board of directors should consider not accepting money from the media to provide space for broadcasting any future political events.
The Donald Trump interview was seen by millions of people around the country. St. Anselm College revels in the publicity it receives every four years from the media outlets and political parties. Maybe it’s time to move these broadcasts to another venue, such as UNH.
If St. Anselm College is so concerned about protecting itself from opinions it will have to disown later, then perhaps they should offer a disclaimer after a candidate espouses pro-abortion policies, supports human trafficking at our borders, decries drug use, yet does not have a plan to eliminate their illegal importation at our southern border or other policies that contradict the general good and Catholic teaching.
My understanding of the mission of a Catholic liberal arts educational institution is that it should present varied viewpoints and teach the students to make informed, faith-based decisions. Has St. Anselm deviated from that mission?