Has St. Anselm deviated from its mission as Catholic college?

To the Editor: After reading the article “St. A’s officials ‘deeply troubled’ by Trump’s remarks at forum”, it occurred to me that if the college is going to be “deeply troubled” by things that are said in a public forum by a political candidate, perhaps the board of directors should consider not accepting money from the media to provide space for broadcasting any future political events.

