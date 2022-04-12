To the Editor: Let’s vote for someone who has done well by us veterans. Stand together!
There is a great deal of talk about elections and what will happen to our senator, Maggie Hassan, because President Joe Biden has more than failed at doing his job. This is the feeling of 90% of independents and more than half of Democrats.
The saying “let’s not throw the baby out with the dirty water” fits here. Senator Hassan has stood 100% of the time with this state’s veterans and the nation’s. Before you believe some negative report, check the positive. Does the candidate do the veteran community good, not harm them by passing along false information? Right now veterans are looking at two veteran clinics in this state closing. Who is out front fighting this? Senator Maggie Hassan.
Vote for the person not the party. Party will most always let you hang. Independents are growing and learning and I, for one, am a conservative independent. Enough of this woke stuff. This is New Hampshire, America first. The American Party, as Ross Perot said!
To the Editor: When Bosnian Serbs were committing war crimes they termed ethnic cleansing, the U.S. and NATO eventually stepped in militarily to stop the bloodshed. A peace deal was then brokered. Today, Russia is committing war crimes in Ukraine. While sanctions will cost Russians financial…