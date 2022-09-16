To the Editor: My partner and I find touring state capitals as we travel across our country quite fascinating. Did you know that not only the light fixtures but also the door hinges in the Texas capital are shaped like the state of Texas?
We happened to tour our own capital during Maggie Hassan’s term as governor and on the same day as one of the state’s public schools was taking the obligatory fourth grade tour. We arrived in her office complex as she was speaking to a class of students. It was an extraordinary experience. She gave the group her undivided attention, smiling, nodding, and most importantly, listening. She took student questions seriously and answered them honestly. They felt her interest in them and responded with their complete attention. The interaction was beautiful.
In the U.S. Senate, Maggie has continued to demonstrate her ability to work sincerely and respectfully with others by reaching across party lines to help lower health care costs, combat the opioid crisis, expand access to broadband internet, cut taxes on small business and address climate change. Because of these efforts to improve the lives of the people of New Hampshire and citizens across the United States in general, she was a recipient of the Bipartisan Policy Center’s Legislative Action Award.
We need more leaders like her to bring the country together and make a positive difference.