Integrity matters most in the midterm election

To the Editor: As the CEO of Sunrise Labs, I can tell you that policies coming out of Washington matter to small businesses. Intelligent and balanced policy results from negotiations among trustworthy leaders. As an independent, I have voted for candidates in both major parties. I choose high-integrity leaders because they get constructive things done. They seek to understand and speak the truth.

