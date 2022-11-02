To the Editor: As the CEO of Sunrise Labs, I can tell you that policies coming out of Washington matter to small businesses. Intelligent and balanced policy results from negotiations among trustworthy leaders. As an independent, I have voted for candidates in both major parties. I choose high-integrity leaders because they get constructive things done. They seek to understand and speak the truth.
Senator Maggie Hassan’s integrity has earned the respect of peers on both sides of the aisle. The bipartisan legislation she’s delivered is proof of this. Bipartisan solutions stick. Most recently, the IRA and the CHIPs laws are great examples of results she delivered. These programs invest in our future by reducing our dependence on overseas factories, and building sustainable and reliable energy infrastructure. Intelligent and lasting policy stabilizes the business environment, giving us the confidence to continue investing in our growth.
In contrast, I’ve also listen to Don Bolduc. Before the primary he said, “I signed a letter with 120 other generals and admirals saying that Trump won the election, and, damn it, I stand by my letter.”
Two days after winning the Republican primary, Bolduc said, “I’ve done a lot of research on this. The election was not stolen.”
In October, he said, “I can’t say that it was stolen or not, I don’t have enough information.”
It illustrates a lack of ability to determine the facts and speak the truth on the part of Bolduc. Please go beyond party affiliation and take a sober look at these two candidates.