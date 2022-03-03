HB 1035 will put NH at risk of diseases other than COVID
To the Editor: We are all part of a community and as a community we should be acting to benefit the health and wellbeing of ourselves and each other. Vaccines are a critical part of promoting individual and community wellbeing. Right now, lawmakers are considering over 40 bills that, if passed into law, would deeply impair our ability to prevent and address public health crises into the future.
One bill that is particularly concerning is HB 1035. If passed by lawmakers, this bill would make it easier for families to send their child to school unvaccinated against preventable diseases such as hepatitis, measles, mumps, polio and many others. Parents will be forced to reconsider New Hampshire schools — should we send our children to private schools that require essential public health vaccinations? Should we homeschool?
In addition to being forced from New Hampshire public schools, we must also consider how many are foregoing employment in New Hampshire or choosing to locate their businesses elsewhere.
Science-based public health recommendations will help us move into a more healthy and successful future. Thanks to immunizations, we have come so far from the days of polio, measles and other terrible but now preventable diseases. Let’s continue to make our state a healthier and more inviting place for all families and businesses by keeping our state immunization programs intact. Please oppose HB 1035.