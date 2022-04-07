HB 1255 is a chapter out of the authoritarian playbook
To the Editor: Recognize HB 1255 for what it really is — mind control! If we can shut down our young people learning the truth of our history, having open discussion of what that means for our future, “we” can control them. If this sounds like something out of a Russia playbook, it is.
If you think what is happening to the people of Ukraine is terrible, it’s knocking at our door from within — within the extremist wing of our own legislators and those around the country.
How dare these extremist elements handcuff and threaten our teachers for just doing their job. Requiring teachers to take a loyalty oath is hypocritical. Some of the same legislators who promote this gag rule on educators are the same who have turned against their own oaths of office by pressing for New Hampshire to secede from the United States.
Any legislators here or around the country who go against their own oath of office (loyalty oath) should immediately be removed from office. The 30 plus who signed a letter to that effect months ago, and the recent 13 who advocated for same, are still holding office and creating havoc. How are they abiding by their loyalty oath? Who is going to propose a bill to hold legislators accountable for turning against their oath?
We all need to wake up, recognize this movement for what it is and will do to our democracy, and vote this dangerous element out of office.