HB 544 is contrary to our country’s stated values
To the Editor: HB 544 (which the New Hampshire House has included in the budget it has passed) severely punishes any state, college, school or town employee or subcontractor for teaching the history of racism or sexism in America. Failing to teach this history is like Holocaust denial. It may not be who we say we are or who we aspire to be (i.e. our values of “all men are created equal” and “equal justice under the law”), but our history is filled with racism and sexism from extremes such as Jim Crow lynchings in the South to giving smallpox infested blankets to native Americans to more systemic racism like red-lining Black neighborhoods to prevent them from getting low-interest FHA mortgages to paying women only 80% of what is paid to men.
Why wouldn’t we want the next generation to be aware of how our society has and continues to stereotype people so that these young people can recognize it, change it, and bring us closer to our ideals? Racial and gender inequality in our country are real. Students need to develop critical thinking skills in order to be informed citizens and successful members of our society. And they need to learn the truth about our nation’s history. HB 544 is racist, sexist, and an unconstitutional limit on free speech. It is a bad idea, and any senator who believes in America’s stated values should reject it.
ELAINE R. WARSHELL
Moultonborough