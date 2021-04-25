Oppose horrid HB 544
To the Editor: A crucial component of a healthy democracy is open debate and discourse by an educated citizenry. A main tenet of education is to have honest and robust discussion throughout the learning process, including the kinds of topics House Bill 544 seeks to prohibit!
It is an attempt to censor frank examination of issues both historical and current, such as racism, sexism, stereotyping, etc. Uncomfortable topics must be revealed, aired and explored to achieve understanding. To muzzle and sweep under the rug sensitive topics is a disservice to schools, educational groups, organizations and our society.
Oppose this horrid, ill-conceived bill or any of its language, which is included in the proposed budget, and take a stand for the democratic freedom to think, speak and exchange wisdom to resolve these societal issues.
Non-financial ideology must not be embedded in a budget!
GAIL LAKER-PHELPS
Chichester