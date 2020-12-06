Heads in the sand
To the Editor: This year we are hearing and reading more about the climate emergency. It was several years ago that, hearing the term “climate refugee,” I did not understand that increasing severity of storms, flooding and drought, due to fossil fuel, would cause mass migrations of people unable to survive and feed their families. The other fact that I was unaware of was that temperatures would rise 2-3 degrees Celsius, not Fahrenheit as most Americans are familiar with. Now the prognosis is much worse with predictions of several degrees higher, especially if the world does not move rapidly from fossil fuels to green technology.
We now have the technology and solutions available, but do we have the commitment and fortitude individually, business wide, and governmentally? Imagine in 2050, being asked by your children and grandchildren, “What did you do when you knew?” If, like me, several years ago, you do not understand the terms emergency and crisis linked to climate, visit our libraries, which have excellent books on climate change. It may seem overwhelming, but we should not bury our heads in the sand. The future for others depends on us.
JOY KUBIT
New London