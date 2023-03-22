The experts were wrong

To the Editor: I wish to congratulate Maria Owings of Wolfeboro on beating me to the punch Tuesday with her letter regarding the Sunday Washington Post article “Public Health has been silenced.” I concur with Owings comments. As a board-certified aerospace medicine physician with a master’s degree in public health from Harvard, I was appalled to see such comments in print. The entire public health system — from the federal to local levels — in almost all cases should be ashamed of their actions over the last three years, primarily for their collaboration in the suppression of opinions and data that contradicted the constantly changing narrative from the CDC, FDA, and WHO.

