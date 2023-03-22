To the Editor: I wish to congratulate Maria Owings of Wolfeboro on beating me to the punch Tuesday with her letter regarding the Sunday Washington Post article “Public Health has been silenced.” I concur with Owings comments. As a board-certified aerospace medicine physician with a master’s degree in public health from Harvard, I was appalled to see such comments in print. The entire public health system — from the federal to local levels — in almost all cases should be ashamed of their actions over the last three years, primarily for their collaboration in the suppression of opinions and data that contradicted the constantly changing narrative from the CDC, FDA, and WHO.
Virtually everything that the nation was told early in the pandemic by these agencies and the pharmaceutical industry has been proven to be wrong. As a result of these statements and actions, the public has come to distrust almost anything these organizations say with regard to any other public health issue.
Without trying to challenge every statement they’ve made, I suspect that it will take another 5 to 10 years before all the worldwide data can be analyzed and scrutinized, and we obtain a more accurate assessment of what actually worked and what didn’t. But even now, I think we have a pretty good idea of what should never be allowed to happen again and that public health officials should be serving as an advisory body to elected officials and not acting independently of elected oversight in the future.