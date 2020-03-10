Help addicts survive release from prison
To the Editor: The mission statement of the state Department of Corrections emphasizes its obligation to provide “a continuum of services and promote successful reentry [of incarcerated individuals] into society for the safety of our citizens.” Thus, it is negligent in releasing a person who is 40 times more likely to die within two weeks than another citizen because it is preventable.
People who suffer from opioid use disorder lose their tolerance to the drug while incarcerated. Unaware of this decreased tolerance, newly released people resume their use at their old high dose, reports Newsweek.
To fulfill our duty to promote the safe and successful reentry of people back into society, medically-assisted treatment for opioid use disorder must be a part of the promised “continuum of service.” By providing medically assisted treatment rather than the traditional abstinence model, opioid overdose deaths would drop by at least 50%, according to numerous scientific studies.
An analysis published by US News and World Report found that the opioid crisis cost each person in the state $3,640 in 2018, bringing the cost of the epidemic of $5 billion for our state. The sticker shock to implement a medically-supported treatment in prisons may cause some to say New Hampshire cannot afford this life-saving medical treatment for its citizens, the net savings of the program will help pay for itself.
I encourage people to e-mail their representative and express support for SB 600, which mandates that prisons provide this life-saving care.
Erin Hubbard
Hollis
