To the Editor: As a Quaker and a lifelong pacifist, I’m always a little startled when someone refers to war as a “necessary evil.” Evil, definitely. But necessary? Year and year, war claims to lives of scores of innocents whose only crime is living in the wrong place and time.
Recently I saw an Academy Award-nominated documentary "Hunger Ward", which shows the devastation wrought on millions of children due to the Saudi-led war on Yemen. The movie shows the heroic struggle of health care workers to save the lives of these children, bringing them back from the brink of starvation. This is a war supported by U.S. tax dollars, which can be withdrawn to stop this humanitarian catastrophe.
A Yemen War Powers Resolution was introduced into the House of Representatives just this week, which would end U.S. support for the war in Yemen. A similar resolution passed both houses of Congress in 2019 but was vetoed by Donald Trump. I am calling on Representative Chris Pappas to co-sponsor and support this legislation to help end the needless suffering of millions of children who had the back luck to be born into a war zone.
I urge others to join me by contacting Rep. Pappas and asking him to support this resolution, which would spare the lives of so many innocents in Yemen.
To the Editor: I am running for state representative for Londonderry and support families. This means keeping taxes low so that families can keep more of their hard earned money. It also means getting children the education that they need so that their futures can be brighter than ours. Pres…
To the Editor: The freedom to choose our leaders and speak up for what we believe in is foundational to American democracy. To accomplish this, all citizens should be allowed and encouraged to vote. In the 1960s, I was stationed in Korea and Vietnam during election years. Federal and state l…