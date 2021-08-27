To the Editor: I propose a toast to our Republican majorities and Governor Chris Sununu for lifting regulations on breweries and giving them a more solid stance against competing industries. New Hampshire has seen beautiful development of craft brewing, and now these businesses can expand even further. Whether you live in Keene, North Conway or Portsmouth, there’s an amazing brewery to try.
It’s important that we continue to encourage Granite Staters to take part in unique business endeavors such as craft brewing. Not having a state income tax leaves more money in the pockets of Granite Staters to try a new, unique endeavor.
Maintaining a strong economy and keeping the state an affordable place to live all help this process take shape. Thank you Governor Sununu for looking out for New Hampshire businesses. We can all cheer that!
To the Editor: One of the main complaints across New Hampshire is that property taxes have historically been very high. This is because New Hampshire does not receive taxes from a sales tax. Now, as with everything in life, this creates a double-edged sword effect. Not having a sales tax de…
To the Editor: On Saturday I bought a partial tank of gasoline for $2.87 a gallon. This is over a dollar more than the $1.81 a gallon I paid about a year ago (an almost 60 percent increase). As most economists would explain, the price is largely a case of supply and demand.