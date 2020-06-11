To the Editor: We would like to extend our gratitude to Congresswoman Annie Kuster for joining Congressman Chris Pappas as a cosponsor of Rep. Smith’s "No First Use of Nuclear Weapons" bill (H.R. 921), and praise her for hearing residents in her district, the New Hampshire House, which passed HCR 7 urging the President and Congress to renounce first-use, and national security experts who believe that this is an important step towards preventing nuclear war during these uncertain and dangerous times.
In the face of COVID-19 and police brutality protests, the N.H. Nuclear Weapons Working Group implores our congresswoman to confront dangerous and wasteful nuclear weapons and military spending in the soon-to-be debated NDAA, as well as in future relief stimulus bills. The U.S. government spent $65,000 every minute of 2019 on nuclear weapons, and in 2020 was tragically unprepared for this pandemic. It is time that we fix our moral compass on health care and not warfare.
JEREMY LOVE
Manchester