Life on Earth at stake
To the Editor: I am a high school junior and I’m writing a research paper about climate change in English class. In my research, I found a Chris Thomas study in Nature that says human-caused climate change has already committed 20 percent of all species on Earth to extinction. If we exceed 2 degrees Celsius of warming — where we are rapidly headed — this number will increase to a third of species.
Just imagine if some other species of animals decided to kill a third of all species on Earth! What if the bears, for example, just decided to wipe out all the dogs, chickens, apple trees... and humans?
Fortunately, the bears aren’t doing that. But humans are, and that is very wrong. Let’s work together to prevent warming by enacting Carbon Fee and Dividend legislation. This policy is effective, bipartisan, fair, and good for people and the economy. Please ask your Congressmen to support a Carbon Fee and Dividend bill at cclusa.org/write. It only takes 2 minutes!
KATHARINE GAGE
Windham