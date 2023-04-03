Help police help communities

To the Editor: The rule of law and policing are necessary parts of any functioning society because laws and their enforcement are needed to balance the dynamics between individuals and the culture. While many police calls and 911 scenes are routine, some are highly charged cases of various human carnage that are extremely messy and unpredictable, where everyone’s safety and security are on the line. Thus, these days there are few routine traffic stops or domestic violence calls.

