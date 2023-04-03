To the Editor: The rule of law and policing are necessary parts of any functioning society because laws and their enforcement are needed to balance the dynamics between individuals and the culture. While many police calls and 911 scenes are routine, some are highly charged cases of various human carnage that are extremely messy and unpredictable, where everyone’s safety and security are on the line. Thus, these days there are few routine traffic stops or domestic violence calls.
Because much of America is heavily armed, the police of necessity have militarized with SWAT teams and heavy artillery. Mental illness and/or substance use disorders are the underlying cause of most human problems and jails are set-up for repeated failure with countless so-called “frequent flier” 911 calls.
Police need a much wider array of intervention and treatment options, such as counselors who go into the 911 trenches to de-escalate crises and drug courts that mandate various treatment options. To date, however, the police have to go it alone because usually the above-mentioned resources remain lacking.
Following George Floyd’s death, enlightened people began asking for this badly needed assistance for the police. However, conservative politicians falsely labelled this “defunding the police.” For 35 years as a first responder I saw firsthand how stressful and dangerous police and fire rescue work was — and still is — because people in need remain untreated, so get sicker and sicker, as police and first responder work has gotten more and more stressful.