Vaccinating teachers will benefit thousands more
To the Editor: Governor Chris Sununu should rethink the schedule for vaccinations and bring teachers in immediately. Giving our educators the protection they need to teach students in a safe environment, with the structure and consistency needed, would help thousands of New Hampshire residents. No other group of people reach as many residents in every area of our state.
Families are sending their COVID-positive children to school, risking and spreading the virus everywhere.
Please reconsider the importance of vaccinating teachers.
MARY LOU WILSON
Alton