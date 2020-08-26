Here we go again
To the Editor: Well, election season for state and federal positions is in full swing. The donkey and elephant parties are going to extremes trying to tell us that if you don’t vote for their candidates you’ll be sorry.
I’m already sorry — that the postal workers, health care workers and Americans of all races, color and creed are being used as political pawns to advance one agenda or another. Political hacks don’t think that a majority of Americans can think for themselves when it comes to voting for a candidate who has a dose of commonsense and is grounded in reality.
After seeing the so-called peaceful protests that have plagued a number of major cities, where are the voices of city, state and federal elected officials denouncing the actions of those who think rioting, looting and beating people who don’t agree with their lawlessness advances their causes.
We need folks in city, state and federal offices who will not kowtow to certain factions and stand up for a commonsense approach to solving issues that affect all who want nothing but to live a peaceful, normal life. Respectful and honest conversations will prevail.
I’m hopefully optimistic and praying for commonsense.
JOHN GRAMATIKAS
Stetson Street, Manchester